Politicians are afraid of the freedom convoy

As public health restrictions get rolled back, politicians and the media are denying that the freedom convoy, which is still going strong in Ottawa and cities across the country, is having an effect.

In this episode of the show, True North's Andrew Lawton talks about the moving goalposts of the convoy's opponents, and the importance of strong conservative leadership from the Conservative Party of Canada.

Also, Andrew shares an interview with lawyer Keith Wilson, retained by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to represent the freedom convoy's organizers, regarding efforts to get GoFundMe to unfreeze donations made to the convoy.