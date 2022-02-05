Season 2 - Quantum Manifestation - Marina Jacobi S2E15 Latitude / Altitude Co Host Joe Pena

Marina Jacobi talks about the location of the quantum structure.
How to shift platforms of locational Hz vibration and how to implement that on a daily basis for quantum manifestation.
Q&A
Marina Jacobi talks about the location of the quantum structure.
How to shift platforms of locational Hz vibration and how to implement that on a daily basis for quantum manifestation.
Q&A
Marina Jacobi talks about upcoming events and New Predictions. Q&A answers and the quantum manifestation laws
Quantum manifestation Marina Jacobi talks about the New Earth and also more information regarding the current political events. A..