Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad spotted together

Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan was once again spotted with Saba Azad at a restaurant in Mumbai.
#hrithikroshan #sabaazad
Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan was once again spotted with Saba Azad at a restaurant in Mumbai.
#hrithikroshan #sabaazad
In a world made smaller by virtue of the internet, technology and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity,..
While many news reports claimed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were dating and even holidayed together in Goa, now the real..