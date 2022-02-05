Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates, doctor confirms | OneIndia News

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalized in Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, has been put on ventilator support after her health deteriorated.
