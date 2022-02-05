Driving A Garbage Lawn Mower Train Over A Highway Bridge While Falling Behind In A Parade
I hate this was the first time I was driving a train that stopped traffic.

At the Harvest and Heritage Days event in Dallas, North Carolina on 10-8-21 they had a parade starting at 9AM down the main road through Dallas across Highway 321.

I was comfortably keeping pace with the group until a proper tractor that was in front of me had some trouble and stopped.

When we tried to catch back up my poor pile of garbage couldn&apos;t keep up.

By the time I did finally start to gain ground it started raining, everybody sped up and I fell even farther behind!

Sorry I held back the town of Dallas!

Wait a minute!

What am I typing?

Dallas would get in their own way if I wasn&apos;t there!

