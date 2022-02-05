Driving A Garbage Lawn Mower Train Over A Highway Bridge While Falling Behind In A Parade

I hate this was the first time I was driving a train that stopped traffic.

At the Harvest and Heritage Days event in Dallas, North Carolina on 10-8-21 they had a parade starting at 9AM down the main road through Dallas across Highway 321.

I was comfortably keeping pace with the group until a proper tractor that was in front of me had some trouble and stopped.

When we tried to catch back up my poor pile of garbage couldn't keep up.

By the time I did finally start to gain ground it started raining, everybody sped up and I fell even farther behind!

Sorry I held back the town of Dallas!

Wait a minute!

What am I typing?

Dallas would get in their own way if I wasn't there!

Thank you for your Rumbles, comments and subscriptions!