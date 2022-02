Riteish, Genelia to reunite on screen with 'Mister Mummy'

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are all set to star in the upcoming Shaad Ali film, 'Mister Mummy'.

The comedy drama will tell the story of a grumpy man, played by Riteish, inexplicably getting pregnant.

