When You Get Angry, Do You See Yourself Correctly?

Sinful anger is a universal problem.

Everybody does it.

For many people, it’s the most recurring sin pattern in their lives.

It’s easier to be harsh than kind, to uncharitably judge than think the best, to shut people down than build them up.

For the individual who does not want to stay stuck in sinful anger, the number one key to overcoming this habit is seeing yourself correctly.

Like all our sinful patterns, if we don’t place the log carefully into our eyes, we’ll never successfully work through any anger problems we may have.

Having a correct biblical vision is the perfect starting point.