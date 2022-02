Anti-Trump Liz Cheney Pulls in Big Money from Democrats as RNC Censure Passes | Bobby Eberle Ep. 455

Liz Cheney, who has been ousted from the GOP leadership and censured by her own state party, is pulling in huge campaign cash from Democrats across the country.

Cheney has been on an anti-Trump mission for years, and she is banking on Democrats to help keep her in Congress.