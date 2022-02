KCR skips receiving PM Modi, BJP calls break of protocol 'shameful' | Oneindia News

After one of his most direct and scathing personal attacks against PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM and TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao has skipped welcoming the PM as he visited Hyderabad today for a big event.

