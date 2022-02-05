Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever'
Actress Alia Bhatt has called actor Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever' after he was pictured copying her signature pose from the upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

