PM Modi inaugurates Statue of Equality honouring Saint Ramanujacharya | Oneindia News

PM Modi inaugurates 216-feet Statue of Equality, honouring 11th century Hindu saint Ramanujacharya in Telangana; Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital since last month, is critical, her doctors said today.

This and more news at 9 PM.

#StatueOfEquality #KCR #LataMangeshkar