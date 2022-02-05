🎸 Rock Star Life 🤘🏻 - Talking Tom Shorts (S2 Episode 32)
🎸 Rock Star Life 🤘🏻 - Talking Tom Shorts (S2 Episode 32)

ROCK ON!

The friends’ band is on tour and some of them are getting to live and love the rock star life.

But they’re not all getting time in the spotlight… Will they sort things out before a real-life battle of the bands breaks out?