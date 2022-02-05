Trucker protests: Ottawa residents frustrated as some protesters refuse to leave

Anxiety and frustration are growing among Ottawa residents, as throngs of truckers and other demonstrators who arrived last week to protest Canada's COVID-19 restrictions continue to disrupt life in the capital.
Friday, February 4th, 2022 Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown..