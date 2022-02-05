Truckers Freedom Convoy: Farmers show their support to the Truckers Convoy.

Follow RAIR Foundation USA's Live Thread: https://rairfoundation.com/truckers-freedom-convoy-rair-on-the-ground-in-ottawa-trudeaus-lies-exposed-live-thread/
Follow RAIR Foundation USA's Live Thread: https://rairfoundation.com/truckers-freedom-convoy-rair-on-the-ground-in-ottawa-trudeaus-lies-exposed-live-thread/
Truckers & Farmers In Toronto Freedom Convoy Protesting Against Vaccine Mandates
God Bless the Canadian truckers and all those around the world who support them........ Love it..... stay the course boys &..