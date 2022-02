Buchanan BOE 1/17/22

The Buchanan School Board (with 2 high ranking officers aboard) has been being warned about the abuses and misconduct since September..

It’s been hard to get anyone to listen to us..

And after last month calling the police on a peaceful taxpayer, denying his right to speak..

This is progress..

Check out the other board meetings..

Mentions of different violations and varying offenses in each one, enjoy