jeen-yuhs A Kanye Trilogy Documentary Movie

Jeen-yuhs A Kanye Trilogy Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.

Directed by Clarence Simmons Jr. & Chike Ozah, aka Coodie & Chike release date February 16, 2022 (on Netflix)