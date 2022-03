Shining Girls Season 1

Shining Girls Season 1 Trailer HD - Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss) learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault.

She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand her ever-changing present -- and confront her past.

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman release date April 29, 2022 (on Apple TV Plus)