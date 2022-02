MZTV 371 - 02/21/2020: 1 Corinthians 15: The Last Man to See Christ

Saul the Pharisee was not even worthy to see Christ, and yet He witnessed Him as the glorified Son of God.

Why did Christ show Himself to Saul last, after all the other apostles—and even after He had shown Himself to 500 nondescript Israelites?

Because the last shall be first.

But who exactly were the 500 to whom the resurrected Christ showed Himself in His Jewish persona?

Here is my educated guess, and how it applies to you.