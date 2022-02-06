Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid teens with breezy south winds.

We will climb to near 32 Sunday with a slight chance of some light snow showers as a cold front approaches.

Highs Monday will be cooler, back down in the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Increasing clouds and temperatures around 32 are expected Tuesday.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with upper 30s in store under mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some wintry mix.

The next chance of wintry mix or snow will be Friday.