Anti-vaccine mandate protests sweep Canada

Canadian cities, including the financial hub Toronto, faced disruptions on Saturday as protests against vaccine mandates spread from the capital of Ottawa, raising fears of clashes with counter protesters.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions held rallies in cities across Canada on Saturday (Sunday NZ time)..
Mike Kucharski, a co-owner and Vice President of JKC Trucking, shared his thoughts about the ongoing trucker protests in Canada
Canada's vaccine mandate for truckers hasn't had the disastrous impact some critics expected, according to Omar Alghabra, Canada's..