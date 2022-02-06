Rumble/Odysee/Bitchute Exclusive Hot Take: Feb 5th 2022 News Blast!
Rumble/Odysee/Bitchute Exclusive Hot Take: Feb 5th 2022 News Blast!

All the news that&apos;s fit to skim!

Get ready for China, Pelosi and a GoFundMe update that&apos;s very positive indeed!

#news #headlines #politics