City of Toronto update on expected arrival of trucker convoy (February 4th, 2022)

In Toronto, Police Chief James Ramer and Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue are joined by Mayor John Tory to provide an operational update on the expected arrival of a truck protest in the city.

Toronto police have closed streets around Queen's Park to ensure access to nearby hospitals, and officers will be patrolling the downtown core to limit disruptions.

An ongoing demonstration in Ottawa has gridlocked the city’s downtown core since it began on January 28, with trucks now moving to other cities to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.