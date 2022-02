Testimonial recovery from COVID, Arthritis, Asthma and Eczema - Pastor Keith and Molly Gray

Pastor Keith and his wife Molly tell their amazing story of God's healing power.

Between the two of them, they were diagnosed with COVID Pneumonia, Asthma, Eczema, and Arthritis.

This video shows how molecular hydrogen helps remove inflammation from the body and aids in the natural recovery from many diseases.

To God be the glory!

They are being interviewed by Pastor Shelem Flemons