Neon in Vegas, latte art in Seattle: Man travels U.S. to create art representative of each city

Part of what makes travel so intriguing is the life experience you collect along the way.

One man is taking that to the extreme.

Daniel Seddiqui is traveling across the country to create art and learn craftsmanship symbolic of nearly every major U.S. city, and his choice for Las Vegas is very... Vegas.

Amy Abdelsayed has the story.

