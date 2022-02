Amazing Close Look at Ottawa Anti-Mandate #FreedomConvoy, Free Food, Free Clothes, No Nazis

Feb.

5, 2022.

Inviting Justin Trudeau to come have a look for himself to try to find "terrorists," an amazing up-close look at Parliament Hill, Ottawa shows kids getting to honk truck horns, table after table of free food for anyone who needs it, and free warm clothing.

The atmosphere is described as "electric," one of unity and love.

Emergency lanes are kept clear throughout.

Excellent speeches towards end.