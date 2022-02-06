Lata Didi passes away: PM Modi, President Kovind pays tribute to the legendary singer|Oneindia News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92.

