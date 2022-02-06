Lata Mangeshkar passes away, two-day national mourning announced |Oneindia News

The government of India will observe two-day national mourning to remember the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
The Indian national flag will fly at half-mast for two days.
#LataMangeshkar #LataDidi #RIP
The government of India will observe two-day national mourning to remember the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
The Indian national flag will fly at half-mast for two days.
#LataMangeshkar #LataDidi #RIP
A two-day national mourning will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, official sources said on Sunday...