Covid-19 Update India: 1.07 lakh fresh cases reported in last 24 hours |Oneindia News

India on Sunday reported 1,07,474 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of Covid 19 cases in the country to 12,25,011.
#Covid-19UpdateIndia #Covid-19casesIndia #Covid-19inIndia
India on Sunday reported 1,07,474 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of Covid 19 cases in the country to 12,25,011.
#Covid-19UpdateIndia #Covid-19casesIndia #Covid-19inIndia
In the last 24 hours, 1,27,952 new cases of the Covid-19 virus were registered in India. The daily positivity rate in the country..
India on Wednesday reported 1,61,386 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus in the country during the last 24..