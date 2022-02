Congress workers to not celebrate Punjab CM face declaration | Lata Mangeshkar death | Oneindia News

Today, as per sources, the Congress has asked party workers to not indulge in any kind of celebrations following the announcement of CM face for the Punjab polls.

This comes in the wake of the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

#PunjabCongress #LataMangeshkar #LataMangeshkarDeath