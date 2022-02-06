Lata Mangeshkar refused to take Filmfare award in 1958 | OneIndia News

Lata Mangeshkar was nominated under the category of Best Female Playback Singer for Bimal Roy’s Madhumati in 1958 Filmfare Award.
But the legend refused to take the award.
#LataMangeshkar #LataMangeshkarpassesaway #LataMangeshkardeath
Lata Mangeshkar was nominated under the category of Best Female Playback Singer for Bimal Roy’s Madhumati in 1958 Filmfare Award.
But the legend refused to take the award.
#LataMangeshkar #LataMangeshkarpassesaway #LataMangeshkardeath
Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park before her final journey begins at 6.30 pm today.