An Inside Look At the Freedom Convoy

But now the Prime Minister of Canada is accusing the Freedom Convoy participants of being hateful and violent; this video digs deeper into this.
Meantime goes to some length describing a course of action for Canada in response to what is going on
But now the Prime Minister of Canada is accusing the Freedom Convoy participants of being hateful and violent; this video digs deeper into this.
Meantime goes to some length describing a course of action for Canada in response to what is going on
True North's Elie Cantin-Nantel gives an inside look at the #TruckersForFreedom convoy in Ottawa, where food and supplies..