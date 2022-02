Keto Diet For Beginners-How To Do Keto Without Exercising-Health Videos

By staying in ketosis all of the time, the keto diet naturally loses weight.

You must still be in a calorie deficit for your metabolism to switch from burning food fat to burning stored body fat.

The good news is that ketosis can help you burn fat all the time while also greatly increasing your metabolism.

For more information check here - https://cutt.ly/fOGg3A2