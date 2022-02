Prince Charles 'deeply conscious' of the honour of Queen Elizabeth's wish for 'darling wife' Camilla to become Queen Consort

Prince Charles has sent a message to congratulate his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on celebrating 70 years on the throne and also took the opportunity to thank the monarch for her statement on Saturday (05.02.22) in which she expressed her wish for his wife Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her husband eventually takes the throne.