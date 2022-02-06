Intense Clashes With Counter Protesters At The Truckers Freedom Convoy In Vancouver!!!

On Saturday February 5th 2022 Vancouver joined Ottawa in solidarity with the truckers freedom convoy as thousands of peaceful demonstrators protested the governments vaccine mandates!

Everything was going smoothly and peacefully until counter protesters began blocking traffic, getting aggressive and lashing out!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth follows the convoy along their route filming any trouble it may encounter along the way while also showing the true and exciting spirit of the crowd despite what the mainstream media might want you to think!