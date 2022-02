81 NIGHT CREW KILLS. Trust me.......you have time!

Get ready to see the best night time predator kill compilation ever assembled.

The Night Crew team has pushed this sport to it's very limits with the most intense and heart-pounding night hunting action ever produced.

This is what they live for and the past few years have delivered more action than they ever imagined possible.

Buckle up as the action is RAW and in your face!

YOU ASKED FOR KILLS, HERE YA GO!