FOX News Host Compares Tactics of Tech Giants to Communist China after Blocking Trucker Convoy Pages

FOX and Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy rebuked the fascist, anti-freedom political operatives at Facebook, Twitter, GoFundMe, etc.

On Sunday comparing them to the Communist Chinese.

Facebook and others are shutting down the group sites and pages of American Trucker Convoys.

Campos-Duffy compared these platforms to the Chinese who pushed the Dutch reporter off the screen during a live presentation this week.

She's right.