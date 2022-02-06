Maharashtra announces public holiday on Monday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death | Oneindia News
The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday tomorrow that is on Monday as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai earlier.

