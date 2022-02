Lata Mangeshkar’s last rite performed with full state honours, PM Modi pays tributes | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Lata Mangeshkar's funeral at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and paid tributes to the singer.

Today, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar met her demise at the age of 92 years.

The singer is being cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji park today.

#LataMangeshkar #PMModi #LataMangeshkarLastRites