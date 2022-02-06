Indian Cricket team wears black armbands in honour of Lata Mangeshkar | Oneindia News

The Indian Cricket team paid their respect to the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar by sporting black armbands, after she passed away due to covid-19.
Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital's..