David Lammy urges action against Russia-linked ‘dirty money’

David Lammy says it is important that the UK “deals with Russian aggression at home” as well as abroad.

The shadow foreign secretary asked why the government has not implemented the Russia report, and said that Britain “should be embarrassed, deeply concerned, that London is the dirty money capital of the global community.” Report by Jonesia.

