SRK slammed on Twitter for 'spitting' over Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains

Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

While paying his respect, the actor was seen taking off his mask for a brief moment, and immediately placing his mask back on.

On seeing this a considerable segment on Twitter slammed the actor for allegedly spitting on Lata Mangeshkar’s body.

According to reports, in Islam, spitting carries a special meaning, especially, to ward off the ‘evil spirit’ or ‘Satan’.

