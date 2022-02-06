Baby wildebeest walks side by side with lion in Serengeti

On a safari these people captured an incredible moment when a lost baby wildebeest walks with a lion in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.
Can anyone explain this behavior?
On a safari these people captured an incredible moment when a lost baby wildebeest walks with a lion in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.
Can anyone explain this behavior?
#shorts Baby wildebeest walk side by side with Lion 😱😳🦁🦌🙀
On a safari these people captured an incredible moment when a lost baby wildebeest walks with a lion in the Serengeti National..