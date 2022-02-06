Sculpt Your Glutes With This 10-Minute Mini-Band Circuit

Get ready to feel those glutes burn with this mini-band workout you can knock out in just 10 minutes!

Join fitness trainer and dancer Khetanya Henderson as she leads you through moves like squats, heel lifts, and a mat-based series of leg extensions that will target every muscle in your booty!

This circuit is the perfect finisher to add to a longer workout, but it's also a quick and effective routine all on its own.

POPSUGAR Mini Bands 3-Pack The set of three bands includes different levels of resistance - light, medium, and heavy - so you can match the right level of intensity to the muscle group you're targeting and also mark your progress as you graduate from one level to the next.

Premium Mat This nonslip, textured mat gives you an ideal amount of support and stability - not just for yoga but for all your favorite workouts.

It's made of latex-free PVC and comes with a bonus string sling that makes it easy to roll up and take wherever you go.

Khetanya's outfit: Koral