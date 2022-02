Solving the Case of Jesus with Homicide Detective J. Warner Wallace

Homicide Detective J.

Warner Wallace joins Kyle and Joel to talk about how he investigated Jesus' death as a cold case detective, his journey to becoming an apologist, and more cool cop stories.

J.

Warner Wallace worked as a cold case homicide detective before finding Jesus.

Once he retired from police work he went on to become an apologist and author.

His latest book is "Person of Interest: Why Jesus Still Matters in a World That Rejects the Bible."