Science, Pseudoscience, And Fake Science

This week on A Podcast About Catholic Things, Eric (The Ambassador of Common Sense) and Dan (The Ambassador of Nonsense) discuss science as an industry and compare it to important historical pivot points in scientific history, like in the times of Galileo and Louis Pasteur.

Is there something different about science in present day and age that sets it apart from other eras?

Are we living in an unprecedented scientific age?

What can we do to tell the difference between real science and pseudoscience?