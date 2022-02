PM returns to Downing Street after weekend at Chequers

Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street on Sunday evening with his wife Carrie and their two children.

The prime minister and his family had spent the weekend at Chequers.

On Saturday it was announced that Mr Johnson had appointed senior Cabinet minister Steve Barclay as the prime minister's chief of staff.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn