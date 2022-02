THE BEST AND ONLY DATING ADVICE YOU'LL EVER NEED, SO LISTEN UP!

Are you failing miserably on the dating scene?

Do you ever wish you could find your perfect other half without all the stress and mistakes of dating?

Well, let me know how that works out for you.

But seriously, the dating scene can be so frustrating for anyone who's tried it, so here's a video to offer you the best and only dating advice you'll ever need.