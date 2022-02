Murder Mystery | Trailer | Netflix

When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince.

When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit.

MURDER MYSTERY reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent.

