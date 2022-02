Dog Movie Clip - What is Your Deal?

Dog Movie Clip What is Your Deal?

- Plot synopsis: Briggs and his companion Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, rush down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend's and handler's funeral.

One of them has a week to live, the other lives like every day is his last.

US Release Date: February 18, 2022 Starring: Channing Tatum, Q'orianka Kilcher, Aqueela Zoll, Ronnie Gene Blevins Directed by: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum