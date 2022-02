IECV NV #530 - πŸ‘€ Two Steller's Jays In The Yard And A European Starling Hanging Low 🐦 5-6-2018

Here our two Steller's Jays out in the backyard exploring and searching for food...If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ Up" Thanks!

To All My Loyal Subscribers!

For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week!

And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' πŸ‘€ See You In The Next Video...🐦